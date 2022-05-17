THE WAKEFIELD High boys’ and girls’ track seniors were honored before their wins over Watertown last week in the final home track meet of the regular season. (WMHS Athletics Photo)

WAKEFIELD — The Wakefield High outdoor boys’ track and field team closed out their regular season with a 95-39 victory over Watertown on Tuesday.

“It was senior day and our last meet at home so it was special to see the seniors go out in a high note,” said head coach Ruben Reinoso.

Wakefield started out the day with sophomore Joe Patt running a personal best of 63.7 in the 400 meter hurdles and finishing first. Brody Wyatt also ran a personal best of 64.6 and he was third.

James Christie led a sweep in the mile as he broke 5 minutes for the first time with his time of 4:52.4. Thomas Dowd was 2nd in 4:54. Leith Jones was 3rd in 4:55. Sam Bangston broke 5 minutes for the first time in 4:57.2 and Matt McCoy ran 4:59.1 as they placed 4th and 5th.

Braden Carrol led a sweep in the 2 mile with a PR of 10:42. Sophomore Liam Taggart was 2nd in his first 2 mile running 11:10. Brett McLellan was 3rd in 11:25.

In the 110 hurdles, Matt Burns was first with a time of 17.5 and Josh Catino was second with a time of 18.1.

In the 100 meters, Ryan Tracy was first with a personal best of 11.5 and Alejandro Borda was third with a time of 12.0.

In the 400 meters, William Mezikofsky was first with a time of 55.3. Brody Wyatt was second with a personal best of 57.3.

In the 800 meters, Bradley Diaz ran a time of 2:10 to win. Sophomore Ollie Polster ran a time of 2:15.4 for 3rd place.

In the 200 meters, Lucas Kehoe was first with a personal best time of 22.9 and Jaden Blake was third with a personal best of 24.1.

In the Shot Put, Patt followed up his first in the 400 meter hurdles with a first and a personal best throw of 36’7. Haris Hodzic was second with a throw of 32’8.5.

In the long jump, Kehoe was second with a jump of 18’7 and Patt was third with a personal best jump of 18’4.

In the triple jump, Nathan Gerawork was first with a personal best jump of 37’8.5 and Will Riley was second with a jump of 33’5.5.

In the discus, Hodzic was third with a throw of 81’.

The 4×100 meter relay of Jaden Blake, Ryan Tracy, Javin Willis and Alejandro Borda won with a time of 47.5.

The all-senior 4×400 meter relay team of Christie, Dowd, Diaz and Ajay Haridasse closed out the final home meet of their careers with a win in a time of 3:57.8.