SAMMY SEABURY won the Twilight Invitational on Cape Cod Oct. 16 in a race that included 300 runners. It was the second state invitational championship of the season for the Warrior senior captain. Seabury also took 1st against Watertown last week to lead Wakefield to a win. In seven races this season (two state and five dual meets), Seabury has finished 1st overall every time. (File Photo)

Warriors cruise past Watertown

BARNSTABLE — Winning one state cross country invitational is an incredible feat. Winning two? That’s historic.

Wakefield senior cross country runner Sammy Seabury won her second state invitational championship on Oct. 16, getting 1st place out of almost 300 competitors at the Twilight Invitational.

Seabury ran the 3.1 mile Barnstable course in 18:32, 27 seconds faster than her first-place time at the Baystate Invitational, also a 3.1 mile course in Wrentham.

“Sammy ran a fantastic race,” said Wakefield girls’ cross country head coach Karen Barrett.

Seabury stayed with Nashoba’s Caroline Collins for the first two miles before making her move.

“She was confident that she could maintain the lead for the last mile and she did just that,” said Barrett.

Seabury has finished first in every race she has competed in this season, including five dual meets for the Warriors.

“Winning a meet with almost 300 competitors is such a phenomenal accomplishment,” said Barrett. “Sammy’s work ethic and dedication is second to none. I am so proud of her as an athlete and a person. She is having an incredible season and I could not be happier for her.

“I really think she is peaking at the right time. I believe Sammy is is going to continue to have an amazing season. She has such a great attitude and is a fierce competitor. I am really excited to see what she will do at the state meet.”

Warriors cruise past Watertown

Seabury finished in first place for the fifth dual meet in a row to lead Wakefield to a 15-50 win over Watertown on the road last week. The Warriors are now 3-2 on the season and 3-1 in Freedom Division meets. Seabury ran a time of 19:28.

Maddie Nett got 2nd for Wakefield and 3rd overall in 20:25.

Maggie Leone took 4th overall in 21:11.

Including Nett and Leone, the Warriors had eight runners finish before Watertown’s second finisher.

Lexi Yianacopolus was 5th overall in 21:12.

Charolotte O’Neil took 6th overall in 21:14.

Julia Welch was 7th overall in 21:18.

Grace Brackett was 8th overall in 21:53.

Wakefield will travel to Stoneham for their final regular season meet on Thursday at 4 p.m.