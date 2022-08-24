The Wakefield golf team continues to prepare for their 2022 season this week. The Warriors will scrimmage Stoneham on Monday at their home Thomson Country Club before getting another week to get ready for their season-opener against Reading on Wednesday, Sept. 7, also at home.

Wakefield finished last season with a record of 3-8 in the Freedom Division. Replacing the majority of their lineup from the season before when they were co-champions of the Freedom, Wakefield worked on gaining experience and improving throughout the 2021 campaign, something they certainly accomplished against an always-difficult Middlesex League.

The Warriors will play a 14-match regular season schedule in 2022 including non-league tilts against Saugus, Malden Catholic and Triton.

WMHS 2022 Golf Schedule

Wednesday, Sept. 7: vs. Reading, 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 8: at Arlington/Burlington, 3:30 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 12: at Triton, 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 13: at Wilmington, 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 14: at Belmont, 4 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 22: vs. Malden Catholic, 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 28: vs. Winchester, 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 29: at Melrose, 4 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 3: vs. Lexington, 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 6: at Stoneham, 3:45 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 10: vs. Saugus, 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 11: at Woburn, 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 12: vs. Watertown, 3:30 p.m.