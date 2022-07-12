WAKEFIELD — The Wakefield High track and field records banners located at the Charbonneau Field House were recently updated to reflect the many records that were shattered over the most recent cross country, indoor and outdoor seasons. Wakefield student athletes broke 11 records in the 2021-22 calendar year.

Senior Sammy Seabury was responsible for five new records this year. The BU track commit set the cross country 5K record with a 17:55.5. She went on to set records in three different events in the indoor season: The 1,000 meters (3:01.56), the 1 mile (5:00.35) and the 2 mile (10:54.00).

During the outdoor season, Seabury set a new record in the 800 meters with a 2:17.7.

Senior Bradley Diaz set two new records during the indoor season when he broke the 300 meter (35.80) and the 600 meter times (1:20.51).

Diaz was also a key member of two indoor relay teams who set new marks. The 4×400 team set a new record with a time of 3:30.62. Diaz was joined by junior Lucas Kehoe, senior James Christie and senior Michael Roberto on that team.

Roberto and Diaz teamed up with senior Ajay Haridasse and junior Ben Stratton to set a new record in the indoor 4×800 relay with a time of 7:59.49.

Kehoe added to the boys’ historic indoor season by setting a new record in the indoor long jump with a leap of 21’11.75”.

Sophomore Fiona Recene added to the record books for the girls’ team in the outdoor season when she set a new record in the 400 meters with a 59.14.