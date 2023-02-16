TOMMY GROVER (right) got a rematch against the pictured Max Rasnov of Melrose in the semifinals at North sectionals, which Grover won in sudden victories on his way to a championship in the 132 bracket. Grover is ranked No. 3 for this weekend’s D3 state tournament at Wakefield High. (photo by Raj Das, edphotos.com)

Warriors ready to host Div. 3 States this weekend

By DAN PAWLOWSKI

TEWKSBURY — The Wakefield High wrestling team traveled to Tewksbury High last weekend to compete in the Div. 3 North Sectional tournament.

The Warriors, D3 North champs last season, finished this year with a 21-4 regular season record, and kicked off their postseason with a 3rd place finish at sectionals, racking up 186 points.

Tewksbury took the crown on their home mats with 260 points followed by Melrose who had 238.5.

The Warriors had 10 wrestlers finish in the top 5 in their respective brackets. All 10 will be ready for the Div. 3 State Tournament, which will be hosted by Wakefield High starting tomorrow and carrying over into Saturday.

Wakefield had two wrestlers win their brackets at North Sectionals: Zach Arria at 170 and Tommy Grover at 132.

Three Warriors took home 2nd place: Andrew Valley at 126, Oisin Cullen at 145 and Sean Callanan at 152.

Aydin Lamb took 3rd at 138.

Bryan Fabbri (120) and Joe Lamonica (220) each got 4th.

Luca Simion (106) and Kip King (195) each got 5th.

The 2nd-ranked Grover’s journey to the top at 132 was highlighted by an epic 14-5 major decision over top-ranked Joe Allen of Gloucester. Grover had two takedowns for a 4-1 lead after one before racking up 8 points in the 2nd with a takedown, reversal and two nearfalls. One more takedown in the 3rd accounted for the final as Grover came out on top. He had a pin in the first round and a tough, overtime, 8-6 decision over No. 3 Max Rasnov of Melrose in the semifinals in which the two were tied at 4-4 after two. Grover’s sudden victory win came with two points via a takedown in extra time. Grover is ranked 3rd at 132 for states. He will meet No. 14 Dominic Dignard of Monument Mountain in the first round. Jacob Bettencourt of Bristol-Plymouth is No. 1 in this bracket.

Arria, ranked 3rd at 170, beat both the No. 2 and No. 1 ranked wrestlers on his way to the belt. After a hard-fought pin in 4:41 over No. 6 Zachary Zoladz of Danvers in the quarterfinals, Arria pinned No. 2 Brady Gleason of Watertown in 2:32 in the semifinals. In the Finals against top-ranked Sean Hirtle of Tewksbury, the two went the distance, deadlocked heading into the 3rd where Arria took a one point lead on a takedown, Hirtle tied it with an escape and with 27 seconds left, Arria had a takedown to win a 6-4 decision in exciting fashion. Arria, ranked 4th for states at 170, will wrestle No. 13 Austin Parker of Hanover in the first round. Norton’s Gabriel Thomasson is ranked No. 1 at 170.

The 2nd-ranked Valley had a pin in 1:08 in the quarterfinals and a hard-fought pin in 4:54 over Johny Moraes of Melrose in the semifinals to make the finals. No. 1 Jack Callahan of Tewksbury got a pin in the finals to win it. Valley is ranked No. 6 for the state tournament at 126. If he can beat No. 11 Michael Keenan of Wayland, Valley will likely see No. 3 Steven Shortt of Duxbury in the quarterfinals. Callahan is the top-ranked wrestler at 126.

Cullen, also ranked No. 2 at 145, was pinned by Tewksbury’s Hunter Johnson in the finals. Cullen needed three wins to get there in a tough bracket, getting a pin in 29 seconds in round one and a pin in 1:10 in the quarterfinals. Cullen’s semifinal matchup against league rival Julien Cella of Wilmington was a good bout with Cullen in control until a few reversals by Cella got him back into it. Cullen ended up with a pin in 5:34. Cullen is ranked No. 9 at 145 for states. He has a tough matchup vs. No. 8 Cameron Antoniuk of Ashland in the first round. The winner will likely see top-ranked Anthony Mann of Hanover in the quarterfinals.

Callanan was ranked No. 4 in 152 at North Sectionals. He made a ton of noise in the semifinals against No. 1 Luke Etheridge of Excel Academy. Callanan made a statement in the first two periods leading 6-2 going into the 3rd. A reversal and nearfall by Etheridge tied it up at 8-8 before Callanan responded with a reversal before ultimately getting a pin in 5:05. No. 2 Steve Fogarty of Melrose got a 13-6 decision in the finals. Callanan had a pin in 3:03 in round one and a 6-1 decision over No. 5 Nik Iascone of Wilmington to make the semifinals. Callanan is ranked No. 10 in 152 for states. His underdog role will continue right off the bat when he meets No. 7 Cole Wilson of Quabbin in the first round. The winner will likely see No. 2 David Murphy of Scituate in the quarterfinals. Paul Barrett of Longmeadow is No. 1 for 152.

Lamb’s 3rd-place finish at 138 included a quick pin in round one before falling to No. 2 Alex McLaughlin of Melrose in the semifinals. Lamb bounced back, beating No. 6 Jaime Nunez of Excel in a 6-1 decision and pinning No. 4 Mark Haskins of Danvers in 2:40 in the 3rd-place bout. Lamb is seeded 8th at 138 for states. He will wrestle No. 9 Jake Zocco of Wayland in the first round. The winner will likely meet No. 1 Anthony Innello of Duxbury in the quarterfinals.

Fabbri went 2-2 to finish 4th at North’s. The 4th ranked Fabbri had a 6-0 decision to meet No. 3 Ben Barrasso of Tewksbury in the consolation round. Fabbri came away with a 16-5 major decision before falling to No. 5 Juan Murillo of Excel in the 3rd-place matchup. Fabbri, ranked No. 14 for states at 120, will match up with No. 3 Michaell Harris of Hampden Charter East in the opening round. Holliston’s Anthony Touchette is ranked No. 1 in the 120 bracket.

Lamonica also went 2-2 at sectionals. The No. 3 ranked wrestler at 220 had a pin in the last second against No. 6 Jaden Richemond of Excel in the quarterfinals before falling to No. 2 Manuel Mengata of Tewksbury in the semifinals. Lamonica responded with a 7-1 decision over No. 5 Dempsey Murphy of Wilmington before falling to No. 4 Ashton Wonson of Triton in a close, 2-1 decision in the 3rd-place matchup. Lamonica is ranked No. 14 at 220 for states where he will meet No. 3 Jerameel Vazquez of Hampden Charter East in the first round. Ashland’s Patrick DesLauriers is No. 1 for 220.

King needed three wins to get 5th at 195, with victories over Anthony Ohanian of Weston (F, 0:56) and Kristofer Cummings of North Middlesex (F, 2:27) to set up a 5th-place matchup between No. 7 King and No. 5 Gabe La verde of Melrose. King had an 5-3 decision for the win.

Simion got a 12-2 major decision over Nick Rigol of Triton to take 5th at sectionals.

The state tournament at Wakefield High’s Charbonneau Field House will begin tomorrow at 4 p.m.