FAIRFIELD, Ct. — The Sacred Heart University women’s swim and dive team secured their first College Swim Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) Second-Team Scholar All-American as Wakefield’s Lola Barrett was awarded on Wednesday.

Second-Team selections must also earn a 3.5 GPA or higher and meet a “B” time standard for the national championship or qualify for a diving zone qualification meet.

Barrett (WMHS ’21) secured a 4.0 GPA as a Communication Disorders major.

The junior diver achieved two NCAA Zone qualifying scores from the Northeast Conference Championships where she was crowned the winner of both the 1M and 3M boards.

In addition to Barrett’s recognition, the Pioneer squad was recognized last week as a CSCAA All-American team.