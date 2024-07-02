STOUGHTON — Rajan Rawate, of Wakefield, won a Gold in Breaking and a Bronze in Poomsae at the 2nd GTA-US Taekwondo Competition held on June 9 at Stoughton High.

Rawate, 11, is a student at Danvers Sun Taekwondo Academy.

Danvers Sun Taekwondo Academy 8th degree Black Belt, Grand Master Soon Woo Hong, who has the distinction of being both domestically and internationally licensed as a 2nd Class Poom Dan Promotion Examiner through World Taekwondo headquarters, served as the Tournament Director. A total of 11 international referees were in attendance.

Mr. Lauralouis presented an Official Citation issued by Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey recognizing GTA-US and State Senator Walter F. Timilty presented a Massachusetts Senate Citation. There were over 1,500 people in attendance. Competitors ranged from ages 4 to 82-years-old.

Danvers Sun Taekwondo students brought home 10 gold, 13 silver and 6 bronze medals.