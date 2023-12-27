LOWELL — Mary R. Ramos, age 86 of Lowell and a former resident of Wakefield and Stoneham died December 18 in Lowell.

She was born in Wakefield on June 9,1937 and was the daughter of the late Charles and Mary (Pica) Anderson. Mary was raised in Wakefield and was a graduate of Wakefield High School and later from Northern Essex Community College, Salem State College where she earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing and the University of Lowell where she earned a Masters Degree. She went on to work at Malden Hospital and later retired from M.I.T. where she worked in the school’s infirmary as a Nurse Practitioner before her retirement.

She was the beloved wife of the late Donald B. Ramos. She was the loving mother of Donald B. Ramos, Jr. and his wife Susan of WA; Charles T. Ramos of Andover; and the late Mary Nicholson. She was the sister of Charles and Carl Anderson. She was the loving grandmother of Jodi McRae; Jonathan and Steven Ramos; and the late Christopher Ramos.

Her funeral service will be held in the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Friday, December 29 at 11 a.m. Visitation will be held prior to the service beginning at 10 a.m. Interment will be at Forest Glade Cemetery. For the online guestbook and directions, please visit www.mcdonaldfs.com.