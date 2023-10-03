Professional figure skater

WAKEFIELD — Regina MacKenna (Miller) was born on February 17, 1940; she passed away peacefully at home on September 30.

She was the daughter of the late Frederick and Bertha Miller and twin sister to the late Paul Miller of Wakefield. She was the widow of the late Bernard (Bernie) MacKenna, originally of Lynn and the sister-in-law to Barbara; the late Tony Adams of Peabody; and the late June and Ralph McElroy of Peabody.

Regina was raised and educated in Wakefield and was a graduate of Wakefield Memorial High School, Class of 1957 where she excelled in fast-pitch softball, tennis, archery and was a Majorette. She also danced ballet with the Boston Ballet and performed in their annual production of “The Nutcracker”. After high school, she went to Sargent College for a year, paying her way by working as a model for Filene’s in Boston and sat as a member of the Filene’s Fashion Board. She then dedicated her time to competitive Figure Skating with the Figure Skating Club of Boston, often practicing with other well-known skaters at Lynn Arena where she met her future husband, Bernie. She eventually turned professional and joined the Metropolitan Figure Skating School as an instructor. After a decade she then took over as owner and ran the program in several MDC (now DCR) rinks while continuing as an instructor at the Cronin Rink in Revere. She also ran a separate program for the Town of Winthrop at the Winthrop Rink. In 1981 Regina joined the crew of ESPN as an analyst covering the World Figure Skating Championships in Hartford, CT and was a longtime member and contributor to the United States Figure Skating Association up through the 2022 Winter Olympics. An avid sports fan, she followed the Bruins, Red Sox and Patriots and enjoyed watching College Football every Saturday.

She was the caring mother to Kevin, Brian and Craig (her favorite) with many wonderful memories of their activities and accomplishments and later the cherished grandmother of Caitlyn and Shayne. With family members spanning five generations, she loved the large cookouts and get-togethers for the 4th of July, Labor Day and Christmas.

Her funeral service will be held in the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Thursday at 11 a.m., followed by an interment at Forest Glade Cemetery in Wakefield. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the funeral home prior to the service starting at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute at danafarber.jimmyfund.org. For the online guestbook and directions, please visit www.mcdonaldfs.com.