By TYLOR ROYCROFT

WAKEFIELD — The Wakefield High boys’ lacrosse team took on Watertown on Senior Night, Wednesday at Landrigan Field, which ended in a 15-2 blowout in Wakefield’s favor.

The team celebrated Reid Festel, the only senior this year. The three-year, varsity senior was greeted by his parents in a beautiful ceremony before the game where head coach Andy Wells shared a few words about Reid. The coach made sure to mention his leadership and how his experience has benefited the team.

“Being able to score 2 goals today was a special feeling,” said Festel. “It was my last home game of my high school career so it was a good way to end it.”

Shortly after the game started, Festel inbounded the ball and maneuvered around the net to score the first goal. This energized the Warriors, who would later score 6 more goals during the first half.

The first quarter was dominated by Wakefield with constant pressure from the forwards and midfielders. Shortly after the first goal, Matt Keefe continued the scoring, putting one by the goaltender to extend the lead. Three more goals occurred during the first quarter with Seamus Cable scoring one of his many of the game, Festel scoring his second goal right in front of the net after a nice pass from Brady Walsh and a far-out shot from Nick Metsis to make the score 5-0 at the end of the first quarter.

The second quarter was very similar for the Warriors. They continued to score goals and stayed sharp on defense when necessary. A quick goal from Cable in the first minute gave Wakefield plenty of confidence to shoot the ball. Walsh wanted in on the action and put two more on the board after a wrap-around goal and a snipe in the top right corner.

Festel continued to impress, this time on the defensive end of the field with multiple big hits and stick checks. Watertown could not get any offense on the well-coached defense of Wakefield. Led by sophomore captain J.P Casey, the defense managed to allow only 6 shots on net all game.

Ryan Metsis and Cable played an all-around complete game with many great defensive steals and setting up goals all game. Watertown managed to get on the board from a shot way out to end the first half at 8-1.

Walsh continued to have one of his best games of the year and tallied two more in the third quarter, the first coming after beating three defenders all alone and sneaking it five hole.

Later, Festel was denied of his hat trick after beating the goalie but not the post. However, he still got back on defense, stopping a counterattack from Watertown and getting the ball right back.

The defense started getting more action in the second half but denied all the chances thrown at them. Gabe Guida was consistent all game on the defensive side of the game and had a big steal to stop the Watertown pressure in the second half. Walsh scored again after being on the attack for a couple of minutes straight to extend the Warrior advantage.

Zach Courtright had a relatively easy day in the crease for the Warriors but had two crucial stops at the end of the third to keep Wakefield’s lead out of reach. Courtight managed to have 4 saves and allowed only one goal in each half.

The game got physical to start the fourth quarter as Watertown started to get chippy. This led to multiple fouls by the Raiders, which gave possession to Wakefield countless times. These fouls gave the Warriors plenty of chances and shots by Brady Zdanonwicz and Cable forced Watertown to defend for most of the final quarter. Walsh wasn’t done yet and ended up putting three more goals in the back of the net while adding an assist.

Good defense in the final minutes kept the score at 15-2 for a win that will surely give confidence to the Warriors for their next game today, 5:45 p.m. at Wilmington High.

“We are all looking forward to the last few games of the year and are looking to close it out on a high note going into the playoffs,” said Festel.

Wakefield (6-8) was ranked No. 21 in the latest D3 power rankings. They have three games remaining in the regular season, including their matchup with the Wildcats today.