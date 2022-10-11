SENIOR CAPTAIN Ethan Margolis scored Wakefield’s goal in a 1-1 tie against Winchester at home on Friday. (File Photo)

By MARC GAGNE

WAKEFIELD — The Wakefield boys’ varsity soccer team kicked off the long weekend on Friday afternoon with a hard-fought game that earned them a 1-1 tie against Middlesex League rival, Winchester.

Wakefield had several chances to score early on when Marc Laverdiere and Ethan Margolis got the ball to Darragh Casey and he made powerful shots each time that were near misses.

Notable defensive plays were made in the first half by JJ Faulkner and Frankie Leone – and Sean Hogan made a number of saves from Winchester’s first possession forward on different drives, corner kicks and free kicks.

Winchester had a close call in the first half when a Wakefield corner kick was almost headed in but the Winchester goalie made an incredible save to prevent a goal. The first half ended with shots from Casey and Margolis and another impressive play by Faulkner who defended a corner kick.

Wakefield started the second half with the ball, but quickly turned it over to Winchester. A Winchester player crossed the ball into the middle of the box, but it was kicked out of bounds by Wakefield, resulting in a corner kick that was also well defended. Soon after, a cross from Casey was kicked back out to Laverdiere whose shot just missed over the top of the Red and Black goal.

Winchester was the first to put a tally up on the scoreboard. After a series of Winchester shots were blocked by Wakefield players in the box, a handball was called on Wakefield. The resulting Winchester penalty shot was scored in the bottom right corner with 34 minutes left in the game.

Wakefield had many opportunities to score after this with shots from Margolis, Laverdiere, Casey, Nemo Rizk, Reid Festel and Lucas Kehoe. None of these attempts scored but Wakefield also stopped Winchester’s opportunities with defensive plays made by Festel and Matthew Keefe.

Fortunately, Wakefield soon tied the game when the ball was bobbling around in front of the Winchester goal and Margolis knocked it in with 12 minutes left in the game.

As the game went on, there were more shots from Margolis, a free kick defended by Wakefield and a diving save made by Hogan. With only a couple of minutes left, Wakefield had one final opportunity to score on a corner kick taken by Rizk that was almost headed in by Leone, but the ball just missed the goal to the right. The game therefore ended in a tie, 1-1.

Afterwards, head coach Matt Angelo said, “Our mentality is to prepare as best as possible. When we do, we feel confident going into each game. We expect to compete well, play our game and win each and every contest.

“However, we do also know the Middlesex League is extremely competitive and tough. We are looking to improve on bringing consistent play over the 80 minutes of each game. If we do that, and do that well, I think this team is built for a postseason run.”

The Warriors (5-2-5) cruised past Reading on the road yesterday, 5-2. A full story will appear this week. Wakefield travels to Wilmington tomorrow at 5 p.m. to kick off five games in a row against Freedom Division foes. Wakefield went 2-1-2 in their first round of Freedom games.