LUKE GREIF moved to 6-1 overall and 5-0 in the Freedom Division with victories at first singles over Burlington and Watertown this week. (Courtesy Photo)

WATERTOWN — The Wakefield High boys’ tennis team traveled to Watertown High on Wednesday where they picked up their second win of the season with a 5-0 sweep over the Raiders.

The Warriors didn’t drop a set in this one as they cruised from start to finish in all five matchups.

Luke Greif got the win at first singles, 6-0, 6-1. Greif is now 6-1 on the season and 5-0 in Freedom Division matchups.

At second singles, Kevin DeGray was victorious 6-2, 6-0.

Captain Sean Doherty made it a clean singles sweep with a 6-0, 6-2 win at third singles.

Both doubles teams cruised to victories as well. The first doubles team of Trevor Veilleux and Sam Schools won, 6-1, 6-2. The second doubles team of Vinny Kaddaras and Sam Ryder didn’t lose a game, rolling to a 6-0, 6-0 victory.

Wakefield fell to Burlington 4-1 on Monday at the Dobbins Courts with Greif the sole victor, winning his matchup at first singles in dramatic fashion as he lost the first set 6-2, came back to win the second set 6-2 and cruised to a 6-0 win in set three.

Kaddaras and Ryder played well at second doubles but came up just short against strong opponents by a score of 7-5, 6-4.

The Warriors moved to 2-5 with the win in Watertown and 2-3 in the Freedom Division.

Wakefield’s match in Belmont yesterday was postponed due to rain. They will host Winchester on Tuesday at 4 p.m.