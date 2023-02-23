LEITH JONES ran an incredible race in the 2 mile at the Div. 3 state meet on Sunday, placing 3rd in 9:48.56 to advance to all states this Saturday back at the Reggie Lewis Center. (Courtesy Photo)

BOSTON — The Wakefield High boys’ track and field team competed in the Division 3 State Championship this weekend and came away with some strong performances while advancing to the All State Championship in two events.

Leith Jones had the best track performance of his career competing in the 2 mile. Jones placed 3rd as he fought hard to grab the final auto qualifying mark advancing to All States with a time of 9:48.56.

The 4×800 meter relay team of William Mezikofksy, Ben Stratton, Liam Taggart and Mike Arria placed 2nd in a time of 8:27 to advance automatically.

Taggart had already run the mile in a 5 second personal best of 4:30.65 making the podium in 5th place.

Stratton and Mezikofsky ran the 1000 meters in times of 2:40.43 and 2:42.66. Sophomore Ethan Mezikofsky had a personal best in the 1000 meters of 2:49.48. Brendan Campea also had a personal best of 2:52.83 in his first State Championship.

Joseph Patt tied for 8th in the high jump leaping 5’8”. He also threw the shot put 38’ 2.5”.

Anthony Arria competed in the long jump reaching 18’10”.

Sophomore Brody Wyatt placed 9th in the 600 meters missing the podium by less than a tenth of a second running 1:28.85.

Also in the 2 mile were sophomores Andrew Nett with a personal best of 10:24.86 and Brandon Nett in 10:25.08.

The 4×200 meter relay team of Jaden Blake, Adam Levy, Will Riley, and Brian Casey ran a time of 1:39.08.

The 4×400 meter relay team of Wyatt, Ethan Mezikofksy, Polster and Patt ran a season best of 3:43.29.

Look for Jones and the 4×800 meter relay team this Saturday at All States at the Reggie Lewis Track.