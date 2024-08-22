The Wakefield High School Dance Team recently attended the Universal Dance Association (UDA) camp, where each dancer learned three routines over the course of three days. Their training also included team technique classes, tech connect classes, link-up seminars and team building/leadership seminars.

On the final day, the team and individual dancers were evaluated. Their hard work and dedication paid off, as the team earned the Superior Dance Award. This prestigious accolade is based on the individual evaluation of each dancer’s performance across all three routines, reflecting the highest level of achievement by every team member.

In addition to this honor, the team has earned a bid to compete in UDA’s National High School Dance Team Competition and has been invited to perform at the Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Florida. Furthermore, the team captains have received bids to perform at the Varsity Spirit Spectacular at Walt Disney World.

Each year at UDA camps, selected varsity-level dancers have the opportunity to learn additional choreography and be evaluated for the All American Award. This award not only provides special recognition but also the chance to perform in the New Year’s Day Parade in Rome.

“I am thrilled to announce that this year, eight of our dancers have earned All American honors,” said head coach Candice Spencer.

The All Americans are: senior captains Emma Burns, Danika Marchino and Addie Moon, along with juniors Rosella Buscaino, Ava Cable, Vienna D’Alelio, Cadence O’Brien and Danielle Reboulet.

“The entire coaching staff is incredibly proud of the team and honored to coach such a remarkable group of talented young women,” said Spencer. “Come see their performances at the upcoming football games and competitions.”