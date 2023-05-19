BURLINGTON — The Wakefield High girls’ track and field team had a great showing at the Middlesex League Championship meet in Burlington on Wednesday. This is a meet where all 12 teams compete and each team is only allowed two competitors for each event. The top 8 finishers earn medals.

“It is a super competitive meet,” said Wakefield head coach Karen Barrett.

Junior Fiona Recene placed 3rd overall with a great race earning a medal.

Sophomore Lily Sallee ran a fantastic 800 with a PR of 2:24.87. She was 2nd overall in a photo finish.

“Very impressive for a sophomore,” said Barrett.

Freshman Liza Bangston earned a medal in the mile finishing 8th overall with a time of 5:47.78.

“She has improved so much this season,” said Barrett.

Wakefield’s 4×100 relay team medaled, placing 4th. Senior captain Gabby Minasian, sophomore Sophia Anderson, senior Lily Duval and senior captain Ania Jacob were the team members.

Senior Charlotte Magee placed 4th in the pole vault clearing 7′ earning a medal.

Minasian had a great day, placing 7th in the long jump with a PR of 16’7.75″. She made it to the finals and earned a medal. She also ran a PR in the open 100 of 13.54. “I was really happy for her, she works so hard,” said Barrett.

Junior Cheyenne Toppi made it to the finals in the triple jump with a PR of 32’4.25.”

“This is her first year jumping and she is doing fantastic,” said Barrett.

Duval had a huge PR in the javelin making it to the finals and placing 7th overall. She threw an 84’11” which earned her a medal.

Wakefield will now shift their focus to training for the Div. 3 state championship, which will be held at Fitchburg State College on Thursday, May 25 and Saturday, May 27.