MAEVE SCHERMERHORN won the 600 meters against Watertown on Thursday and helped the 4×400 relay team take 1st as well. (File Photo)

BOSTON — The Wakefield High girls’ track and field team closed the regular season out with a 67.5-31.5 victory over Watertown at the Track at New Balance on Thursday. The Warriors ended with a 3-1-1 regular season and will now prepare for the long postseason.

Lauren Mangarelli won the shot put with a throw of 29’7”.

Megan Clark won the 55 meter hurdles in season best of 10.92 seconds. Hallie Glennon was 2nd in a personal best of 11.33 seconds.

Gabby Minasian won the 55 meter dash in a season best of 7.90 seconds. Lily Duval was 2nd in a season best of 7.93.

In the long jump, Minasian placed 1st in 14’11”. Clark was tied for 3rd in 13’1”.

Lea Carangelo won the high jump with a personal best leap of 4’8”. Maya Neal was 3rd in with a jump of 4’2”.

In the mile, Charlotte O’Neil placed 2nd in a time of 5:46.

Maeve Schermerhorn won the 600 meters in a time of 1:47.60. Devon Jellison was 3rd in 1:49.45.

Lily Sallee was 1st in the 1000 meters in a time of 3:20.

Ania Jacob won the 300 meters in a personal best of 45.28. Caileigh Sweeney was 3rd in 46.47.

Brooke Fahey won her first race as she took 1st in the 2 mile in a time of 13:36.

The 4×200 meter relay team of Clark, Duval, Carangelo and Jacob placed 1st in a time of 1:56.56.

The 4×400 meter relay team of Schermerhorn, Grace Brackett, Sweeney and Sallee placed 1st in a time of 4:32.

The Warriors will now look toward the Middlesex League Championship meet and State Championship.