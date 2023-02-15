PAIGE BUTLAND had a strong performance All-Around at the Middlesex League Meet on Monday, her 34.00 AA score good for 9th in the league. Butland had the top score for Wakefield in three of four events. (File Photo)

STONEHAM — The Wakefield High gymnastics team had multiple competitors stand out at the Middlesex League Meet at Stoneham High School on Monday.

Wakefield finished 8th as a team and had two gymnasts finish in the top 15 All-Around.

Senior captain Paige Butland was 9th All-Around finishing with a total score of 34.00. She had the best score for Wakefield in three of the four events including the floor (9.0), beam (8.35) and bars (8.35).

Junior Cheyenne Toppi finished 14th all-around. She had the best score for Wakefield on vault (8.6) which was the 7th best vault score overall. Toppi scored points for the Warriors in all four events, also standing out on floor with an 8.45.

Junior Mia Rich scored in three events, taking 2nd for Wakefield on both bars (7.4) and beam (7.45).

After Toppi’s 8.6 on vault, Butland scored an 8.3, Kyler Dennison got an 8.25 and senior captain Emma Callahan scored an 8.1.

On bars, Butland’s 8.35 was followed by Rich (7.4), Toppi (6.6) and freshman Sophia Tulipani (6.45).

Butland’s 8.35 on beam was followed by Rich (7.45), Callahan (7.3) and Toppi (7.1). Senior captain Chloe Silva also had a strong beam routine (7.0).

On floor, Butland scored the team’s only 9.0 of the day during what was ultimately 8th overall at the meet. Toppi’s 8.45 was 2nd for Wakefield while Callahan (7.7) and Rich (7.4) finished the scoring.

Reading won the League Championship Meet with an overall score of 144.25. The Rockets were followed by Burlington (142.6), Wilmington/Bedford (138.35), Arlington (134.35), Melrose (133.9), Winchester (133.65), Woburn (128.55) and Wakefield.