TYLOR ROYCROFT picked up an assist on Dylan Wickwire’s go-ahead goal in the 2nd period of Wakefield’s 3-1 win over Burlington Saturday. (File Photo)

STONEHAM — The Wakefield High boys’ hockey team won their sixth game in a row on Saturday when they beat Burlington 3-1 at the Stoneham Arena, improving to 7-4 on the season.

Once again, it was senior goalie Dom DeAngelis who anchored the defense, making 27 saves to help spark a comeback and shut out the visitors in the final two periods after the Red Devils finished the 1st up 1-0.

“We got better as the game went on and definitely got some key saves from Dom,” said head coach Mike Geary.

DeAngelis hadn’t surrendered more than 1 goal during Wakefield’s six-game streak, and wasn’t about to have that hot streak end just because Burlington struck first.

As the Warriors bounced back in the 2nd, they got the equalizer from senior captain Joe Colliton, assisted by senior Sean Hogan.

Junior Dylan Wickwire then put the home team in front assisted by junior Tylor Roycroft.

Leading 2-1 after two, Wakefield leaned on their defense and strong cycle game to limit chances and add some insurance as freshman Andrew Martin scored assisted by Hogan.

Wakefield’s winning streak finally came to end on Tuesday when they fell to Belmont 3-1 at home. The Marauders took control with two goals in the 1st and one in the 2nd before Wakefield won the final period but their comeback bid came up short.

Now at 7-5 overall, the Warriors will travel to O’Brien Ice Rink tomorrow night at 6:10 p.m. where they will meet Winchester (4-6-1).