BOSTON — The Wakefield High girls’ and boys’ indoor track teams each sent a relay team to New Balance Nationals to compete against the best in the country on March 11 and March 12 at the Track at New Balance in Boston.

The boys’ team had the 4xmile relay compete in the Championship Division on March 11. That team included Leith Jones, Ben Stratton, Mike Arria and Liam Taggart.

The girls’ team had their 4×800 team of Caileigh Sweeney, Devon Jellison, Lily Sallee and Maeve Schermerhorn compete in the Rising Stars Division on March 12 and took 5th overall with a time of 9:39.81.

Lucas Kehoe, the Middlesex League Freedom Division Field MVP, also qualified for the National Championship Division in the high jump.