WAKEFIELD — After a challenging start to the season, the Wakefield High boys’ tennis team picked up their first win against Stoneham, 5-0, last Friday. All five positions dominated their matches, giving up an average of two games.

At first singles, Luke Greif continued his winning streak with a 6-0, 6-1 victory over his opponent, putting Greif at 4-1 for the season.

“It’s tough to play first singles, especially against powerhouse teams,” said head coach Cheryl Connors. “He’s had two, three-set matches against tough players from Arlington and Wilmington. But Luke doesn’t get discouraged and battles for every point.”

Kevin DeGray had a huge win at second singles, dropping just one game for a 6-0, 6-1 win.

“Kevin’s game is really improving. He is starting to understand how to construct points and finish with winners,” said Connors.

Senior captain Sean Doherty played his second singles match of the season, earning a 6-2, 6-2 win.

“Sean has so much patience in his game. Many of the points in his match had over 10-12 rallies,” said Connors. “But Sean stuck with it and his consistency prevailed.”

The doubles matches were a battle at the net. Both new to the tennis team, senior Ethan Margolis and sophomore Trevor Veilleux made quick work of their match at first doubles.

“They were the first players off the court,” said Connors. “This is their second match together and they are getting to know each other’s style of play. Both Trevor and Ethan are very athletic. They can easily get to the ball and have great hand/eye coordination. I am excited to see how they continue to grow as a team this season.”

Vinny Kaddaras and Sam Ryder picked up their second win of the season at second doubles.

“These boys are a joy to watch,” said Connors. “They are out there having fun but working hard. Vinny loves to play the net and Sam is great at setting him up. They are a good team together.”

The Warriors take on one of their toughest opponents in the Freedom division, Burlington, on Monday at 4:15 p.m. They then hit the road later in the week taking on Watertown on Wednesday and Belmont on Thursday.