LUKE GREIF is back on the Dobbins Courts for the Wakefield High boys’ tennis team. The Middlesex League Freedom Division MVP as a freshman last year, Greif is off to a 3-1 start at first singles this season. (File Photo)

By DAN PAWLOWSKI

WAKEFIELD — The Wakefield High boys’ tennis team made history last season with a Middlesex League Freedom Division championship after going 10-0 against Freedom teams. The Warriors won a state tournament match at home against Canton before falling to Hopkinton in the Round of 16.

The 2023 Warriors knew they would have some big shoes to fill after graduating 11 seniors and four All-Stars from that squad.

Back to lead the way for Wakefield this season is sophomore Luke Greif, an All-Star and Freedom Division MVP last year as a freshman. Greif went 14-3 at second singles last year and 10-0 in the Freedom Division.

Greif has taken over at first singles this season, going 3-1 in Wakefield’s first four matches.

“He is a key player,” said head coach Cheryl Connors. “He did a great job last year and we’re looking for him to continue to play great tennis at first singles this season. He’s just such a solid player with great strokes.”

Although Wakefield’s starting varsity lineup features multiple underclassmen, especially in the three singles positions (all sophomores), they also have senior leadership, including captains Sean Doherty and Drew Schermerhorn.

“Both are dedicated players and great role models to the team – especially the younger players,” said Connors.

Senior Vinny Kaddaras will also help guide the Warriors along. Kaddaras and Doherty started out at first doubles for Wakefield this season.

At second singles is sophomore Kevin DeGray, who got some action at second doubles as a freshman last season.

At third singles is sophomore Trevor Veilleux.

The Warriors have been navigating some injuries early on and are still seeking their first win after four matches. Of course, even last year’s team fell to the likes of Liberty Division powerhouses Arlington and Lexington who Wakefield lost to in their first couple of matches this year. The Warriors also fell to Wilmington 4-1 on Monday and were edged by Melrose 3-2 on Wednesday.

Greif was the sole winner against Wilmington and he beat his Melrose opponent 6-1, 6-2.

The Warriors shuffled their lineup against Melrose with Doherty moving up to 3rd singles and Veilleux playing with senior newcomer Ethan Margolis at first doubles.

Kaddaras moved to second doubles where he teamed up with junior Sam Ryder to get a win, 6-3, 6-3. Veilleux and Margolis played tough but came up short 7-5, 6-3 and DeGray was edged at second singles 6-4, 6-3.

As is always the case, Wakefield’s lineup will shift depending on availability and who earns varsity reps throughout the season, but even still, their goals will revolve around consistent improvement from everyone.

“We want to continue to work on stroke, shot selection, positioning, strategies and mental toughness,” said Connors. “Our themes for the season are playing smart, giving 100 percent, staying positive and mentally tough while having fun.”

Wakefield will take on Stoneham at home today at 4:15 p.m. They then have April Vacation Week off before returning to host Burlington on April 24 at 4:15 p.m.