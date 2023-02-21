THE SENIORS were honored before their 3-1 win over Stoneham/Wilmington on Feb. 15 at the Stoneham Arena. Pictured from left to right is Ava Gustafson, Celeste Scoppettuolo, Grace Seabury and Charlotte Rossicone. (Courtesy Photo)

By DAN PAWLOWSKI

STONEHAM — The Wakefield High girls’ hockey team celebrated their seniors with a 3-1 victory over Stoneham/Wilmington on Feb. 15 at the Stoneham Arena.

The Warriors, who finished 3rd in the Middlesex League Freedom Division with a record of 8-11-1, were in control against their division rivals who finished 2nd at 11-6-1.

Wakefield took a 3-0 lead after two periods and held on for a thrilling victory in which the team honored seniors Charlotte Rossicone, Celeste Scoppettuolo, Ava Gustafson and Grace Seabury for their dedication to the team.

“Our Senior Night was a great team win,” said head coach Jacqui Mansfield. “Every player came to play for their seniors and that showed. Rossicone, Scoppettuolo, Gustafson and Seabury have all made a huge impact on this team with their competitive edge and will to win.”

Wakefield’s all-senior first forward line of Scoppettuolo, Gustafson and Seabury set the tone early and often, with multiple shots and rebound opportunities while Rossicone, the leader on the blue line, had Wakefield playing strong defense while also creating chances.

Wakefield’s first goal was scored by freshman Rory McNeill who tallied two goals in this one to help send her seniors out with a win.

McNeill’s first goal was scored on the power play assisted by Celeste and Gianna Scoppettuolo early in the 2nd.

Seabury made it 2-0 with 8 minutes left in the frame, assisted by Gustafson.

McNeill extended the lead to 3-0 with 4:20 left in the 2nd. Fiona Recene got the assist after battling on the boards to win back possession and finding McNeill in front.

As was the case throughout the game, goalie Julia Welch and the rest of the Warrior defense shut down chances in the 3rd and finished off a strong victory.

“The defense put up a tough wall on the blue line and Julia Welch made some great glove saves,” said Mansfield.

In the end, it was a great way to send off a fantastic four who have played a huge part in building a foundation for future seasons.

The Warriors had plenty of close games last year, but only picked up two wins. The vast improvement to eight wins this season can certainly be credited to a multitude of factors, including the addition of multiple players from Northeast Metro Tech, but in the end, this senior group earns most of the praise for helping Wakefield turn the corner.

The Warriors were ranked 37th in the latest Div. 2 power rankings, just five spots away from a tournament appearance.