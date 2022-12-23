THE WRESTLERS weigh in for the 22nd Anthony Lisitano Memorial Tournament on Saturday. (Wakefield Wrestling Photo)

WAKEFIELD — The Anthony Lisitano Memorial Wrestling Tournament is always a special day for the host Wakefield High wrestling today.

Saturday’s 22nd edition of the tourney featured 16 teams with the Warriors taking 2nd overall behind Methuen.

As always, the tournament was kicked off by the Lisitano family as Anthony’s brother Al made a speech to the competitors and fans at the Charbonneau Field House.

Anthony Lisitano (’88) was a two-year wrestling captain at Wakefield High and leader in the community.

As Lisitano had accomplished so often as a Warrior wrestler, there was an individual champion from Wakefield with Zach Arria taking the crown at 170.

The Warriors had five wrestlers take 2nd place, three get 3rd place and one take 4th.

“Overall I thought we wrestled well,” said head coach Ross Ickes. “Still have some things to clean up but any time you can get a team trophy at a tournament it’s a good thing.”

Arria earned a bye as the 2nd seed in the 170 bracket. He went 4-0 including an epic win over top-seeded Brady Gleason of Watertown in the championship with a pin in just under five minutes. That followed a grueling 5-4 decision over 3rd-ranked Shane Eason of Methuen in the semifinals.

Wakefield’s five 2nd-place finishers were Aydin Lamb, Ben Burdetsky, Gavin Bayers, Kip King and Sean Callahan.

Andrew Valley, Oisin Cullen and Tommy Grover all took 3rd place. Bryan Fabbri took 4th.

Bayers, also the 2nd seed, went 2-1 at 113 with decisions over Liam O’Brien of Marblehead/Swampscott and No. 3 Dillon Noonan of Lexington in the semifinals before falling to No. 1 Dominic Gangi of Methuen in the title bout.

Lamb went 4-1 at 138 including a win over Jack Stoddard of Methuen (pin) in the semifinals before falling to top-ranked Sawyer Ayotte of Shepherd Hill in a competitive final that lasted 5:57.

Callahan went 3-1 at 152 to take 2nd. His major decision over No. 3 John Ryan of Hanover sent him to the finals were he fell to Methuen’s No. 1 Vincent DeMaio.

Burdetsky went 3-1 at 182 to take 2nd with three pins including one in 4:57 against Arlington’s Adrian Arcardio-Lizarribar. Burdetsky gave No. 1 Joseph Bolduc of Methuen his toughest test but Bolduc eventually earned a pin.

King also went 3-1 at 195. He made the finals with three straight pins including a dominant performance in the semifinals against Simon Fletcher of Lincoln-Sudbury in 1:44 before again meeting a No. 1 from Methuen in Jare Rao who took the bout.

Valley went 4-1 to take 3rd place with four pins at 126.

Cullen went 4-1 to take 3rd with three pins and a decision over Noah Beshara of Methuen in the 3rd-place match.

Grover went 3-1 to take 3rd with a pin, a technical fall and a decision over Lexington’s Josh Katzman in the 3rd place bout.

The Warriors will get another chance at Methuen today when they travel to Methuen High for a tournament today at 3 p.m.