THE WARRIORS celebrated the seniors and their families in a 3-1 win over Wilmington on Oct. 19. Pictured from left to right are seniors Paige Butland, Carlee Graham, Christa Imbriano, Mia Forti and Summer Milsky. (WMHS Athletics Photo)

WAKEFIELD — The Wakefield High volleyball team sent their seniors out with a 3-1 win over Wilmington on Oct. 19.

Before the match, five Warriors were honored along with their families for their years of dedication to the team: Paige Butland, Summer Milsky and captains Mia Forti, Carlee Graham and Christa Imbriano.

“Our seniors are going to be missed so much,” said head coach Kayla Wyland. “They have continued to reshape this program and be role models for the rest of the athletes. They have shown what the expectation is when it comes to effort, sacrifice, and hard work.”

In front of a packed Charbonneau Field House and a loud Red Sea student section, the Warriors dropped the first set 25-21 but came storming back to win three straight. They took set two, 25-17, set three, 25-19 and set four, 25-23.

Imbriano dominated from the service line with 7 aces and also led the team with 20 digs.

“Christa Imbriano has been our rock this entire season as our libero,” said Wyland. “As one of our captains this season, she has done an incredible job bringing the team together when we need it and getting clutch points with her aggressive serve and relentless defense. She is the definition of sacrificing yourself and your body for the team all over the court.”

Graham finished with 7 kills and 3 blocks.

“Carlee Graham has been huge for us in multiple different positions this season as an outside hitter and middle hitter,” said Wyland. “She brings such a fun and motivating energy to the team. She is always someone who works to improve herself and the team as a whole.”

Forti had 4 kills and 6 digs.

“Mia Forti’s energy and passion in the game shines through our team,” said Wyland. “She knows how to hype the team up and lead our offense from multiple different positions. She has made me grow so much as a coach in general with her insight. I am so grateful that I have her for another season in basketball coming up. She will also help us as a captain in that season.”

Butland finished with 5 kills, 2 aces and 15 digs.

“Page Butland is an absolute power house who has grown so much in her volleyball career,” said Wyland. “She has been our OH-1 playing all around offense and defense for us. She is a leader on and off the court who has shown that hard work pays off. She will be missed so much with not just her volleyball skills but also her sense of humor.”

Milsky added some good hitting and a strong net front presence.

“Summer Milsky has been such a rock for this team for three years,” said Wyland. “She is irreplaceable and has shown what commitment on a varsity team looks like. She has also been someone who has grown immensely and helped shape this program into what it is now. She has such great insight on what is going on throughout practices and matches.”

Junior Savannah Cummings had 8 kills, 8 digs and 4 aces. Junior Lea Carangelo had 26 assists and 7 digs. Junior Emily Herson had 9 digs and an ace. Sophomore Brooklyn Calder added 11 digs and a kill.

The Warriors fell to a strong Burlington team 3-1 on Wednesday. Their final match is in Watertown tonight at 6 p.m.

Wakefield is on the outside looking in for the D2 state tournament, currently ranked 36th (the top 32 automatically qualify) with an overall record of 7-12, however, they have won six of their last 10 games.

“We have grown so much this season mentally and physically,” said Wyland. “A big goal of ours every year is to be playing our best volleyball at the end of the season and I can say with full confidence that we are absolutely doing that.

“Many teams we saw earlier on in the season were not prepared for the team they saw the second time around in our matches. It has been really exciting as a coach to watch this set of athletes grow.”

That growth is most evident amongst this group of seniors who have helped the program reach new heights, including the first state tournament match and victory in team history last year.

“Overall, we are going to miss these seniors more than I can describe,” said Wyland. “I am looking forward to having them come back and support us. Also, I am hoping they come coach with me in the future.”