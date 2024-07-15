WINCHESTER, VA — The Shenandoah University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics set a new school record with 329 student-athletes on the 2023-24 Old Dominion Athletic Conference All-Academic Team in selections released by the conference on July 11.

Jack Berinato, of Wakefield, was among the Hornets to earn the honor. Berinato just completed his freshman season with the Shenandoah baseball team. He is majoring in Psychology.

This year’s total is an increase of 33 student-athletes from SU’s previous best of 296 set during the 2022-23 academic year.

Overall, 3,175 ODAC student-athletes represented their schools on this year’s all-academic team, which is a new high for the conference. SU ranks second among the 17 institutions featured, with Washington & Lee topping the list with 537 student-athletes. With the University of Lynchburg’s 322 student-athletes who met academic team standards, the ODAC had three schools eclipse the 300 mark in one academic year for the first time in conference history.

For student-athletes to qualify for the ODAC All-Academic Team, they must’ve had a 3.25 GPA or higher for the 2023-24 school year. Of the 329 SU student-athletes on the team, 256 posted a GPA of 3.50 or better, and 46 had a perfect 4.0 GPA.

