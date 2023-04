THE LYNNFIELD GALAXY GRADE 4 indoor soccer team won the indoor soccer championship at Danvers Indoor Sports on April 11. From left, coach Anthony Bruno, coach Mark Vitagliano, Lylah Vitagliano, Valentina De Palma, Adriana Polcari, Mia Paone, Giuliana Bruno, Lilah Rose, Olivia Saccardo, Nadia Lombardo, Evelyn Gentile, Zoey Gelling, coach Antonio De Palma and Matilda Hook. The Galaxy celebrated winning the championship by having a party at Prince Pizzeria. (Courtesy Photo)