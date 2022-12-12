WAKEFIELD — On Saturday, December 17 at 12 noon, the public is invited to participate in the annual Wreaths Across America (WAA) ceremony at Forest Glade Cemetery, to remember and honor our veterans and their families. Volunteers will assist in the placement of 430 wreaths on the granite headstones.

Thanks to our generous community Forest Glade Cemetery is one of 3,679 locations nationwide along with 26 American cemeteries overseas conducting this ceremony.

Volunteers are needed to assist with the placement of the wreaths. Members of Boy Scout Troop 701, Girl Scout Troop 62842, American Legion Post 63, VFW, are just a few of the groups that plan to attend assisting with the placement of the Remembrance wreaths.

The noon ceremony will include the Pledge of Allegiance, an invocation from Fr, Thomas Reilly of St Florence parish, and guest speaker — Jay Pinette USMC (Ret). Taps will be performed by Lilah Hathaway and Caroline Dill from Wakefield Memorial High School. Members of the Veterans Advisory Board will be on hand to assist the public with proper wreath placement on the granite headstones.

The goal of this annual program is to place a live, balsam fir wreath at the headstone of every American veteran to Remember their sacrifice, Honor their service, and Teach the next generation about the value of freedom. For more information, please visit www.WreathsAcrossAmerica.org/MAFGCW. Or send an email to: The Wakefield Veterans Advisory Board mailto:[email protected] You may also contact the Veterans Service Officer, Dave Mangan, at 781-246-6377.

A special note of thanks to the Wakefield Department of Public Works (DPW) for assisting with this annual program. The DPW assists with ordering and receiving the wreaths. They also collect the wreaths in January. The veteran community is also grateful for the generosity of the Wakefield residents who donate each year to Wreaths Across America making this program possible.

Thank you and Happy Holidays!