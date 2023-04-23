101 NRHS JUNIORS completed a budget simulation “Reality Fair” on April 12, sponsored by North Reading Youth Services with the assistance of many volunteers. Thanks to Alta Wealth Advisors, Century 21, Edward Jones Financial Advising, Flint Memorial Library, Friends of the Library, JH Insurance, North Reading Community Impact Team, North Reading Finance Committee, North Reading School Committee, Reading Cooperative Bank, Reading Municipal Light Department, and Winter Hill Bank for lending their time and expertise to make this fair a reality. (Lillian Hartman Photo)