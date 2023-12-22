By MARK SARDELLA

WAKEFIELD – A proposal to build a five story, 100-unit 40B affordable housing project on Nahant Street got a chilly reception from the Zoning Board of Appeals at its most recent meeting.

Attorney Jason Panos represented “The Residences at Nahant LLC,” a proposed 40B project on a 1.72-acre parcel that encompasses properties numbered 0, 119, 127 and 135 Nahant Street. The location includes the one-time site of Precision Honing Co.

An earlier proposal for the site sought 120 units but was later reduced to 100.

In October, the ZBA attempted to stop the project altogether by filing a “safe harbor” claim with the state. A community can assert “safe harbor” status to stop a 40B project if it demonstrates measurable progress toward achieving 10 percent affordable housing. However, the town’s safe harbor claim was denied last week by the state’s Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities.

The applicant’s representatives appeared before the ZBA last week to present the project.

Panos noted that 25 of the 100 units would be designated as “affordable,” and 70 percent of those units will be reserved for those with a Wakefield connection. As a rental project, all 100 units would count toward Wakefield’s affordable housing inventory.

Panos noted that the site is partially in the single-family district and partially in the business district. All existing structures on the site would be razed to make room for the new building, including the old factory building and two single family homes.

The proposed L-shaped building would have 12 studio apartments, 51 one-bedroom apartments, 27 two-bedrooms and 10 three-bedroom apartments.

There are 135 parking spaces proposed, with 51 under the building (podium style) and another 76 open-air spaces.

Panos attempted to sell the site as within walking distance to the commuter rail, downtown shopping and other amenities.

Stefano Basso of SV Architects reviewed the design of the building and site.

Members of the Board of Appeals were united in their belief that the proposed building would be too big and not appropriate for the site. Joe Pride opined that something on the order of 60 units might be more palatable.

ZBA member Chip Tarbell called the five-story building right on Nahant Street “totally inappropriate.” He added that the architectural design was “simplistic and boring.”

Board member Greg McIntosh pointed out that the project would almost double the number of homes on Nahant Street, a narrow and winding road.

Board member Kasumi Humphries dismissed the developer’s claims that the building would be close to stores and amenities, adding that it was not close enough to public transportation to reduce car trips.

ZBA chairman Tom Lucey told the development team that they were “a long way from having a safe project.” Size and massing were driving the safety issues, he said, citing correspondence from the Fire Chief and other town officials outlining their safety concerns.

When the hearing was opened to the public, Jack King of Old Nahant Road cited traffic concerns, calling the proposed project “gigantic” and “enormously detrimental to the neighborhood.”

The board let the development team know their concerns and what they expected to see at the next hearing session, which will be on Jan. 10.