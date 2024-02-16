By MARK SARDELLA

WAKEFIELD — Big changes are coming to the Reid’s Corner neighborhood after a Zoning Board of Appeals decision this week. The current site of “Willow Tree Garden & Flower Center” at 330 Salem St. will have a new 19-unit residential building. An existing single family home will remain in the rear of the site and a second, new single-family home will be added.

The ZBA this week voted unanimously to grant the the requested Special Permits and variances that will allow developers Jim Cook and Bill Mandell to proceed with their project.

The board was pretty much finished with its review of the project last month, but the attorney for the applicants, Brian McGrail, needed to make some minor adjustments to the site plan. McGrail explained that he also made slight changes to the list of conditions for the project.

One of those changes included a requirement that two parking spaces be designated as “visitor” spaces. Another condition will prohibit contractors from parking on the street during construction.

Over the course of the hearings, the applicant made a number of changes at the request of the ZBA. The height of the building was reduced by about three feet. In addition, the applicant agreed to various changes to a proposed retaining wall and the grade of the area in front of the building.

ZBA member Joe Pride asked when the project would begin and how long it would take.

Cook said that he didn’t have a definite date for when the the project would begin, but once the site is cleared, construction will take about a year, he said.

Neighborhood resident Al D’Addario of Hope Terrace said that he was excited that the project was moving forward.

McGrail noted that drainage improvements related to the project will improve conditions in the neighborhood.

ZBA chairman Tom Lucey said that he appreciated the developer’s cooperation and willingness to work with the board.

The ZBA’s approval of the project included a finding that the proposed use is essential and/or desireable, citing the need for housing in Wakefield. Another finding stated that the project will not add undue traffic congestion, nor will it impair public safety or the character of the district.

The ZBA in its decision concluded that the project will put a blighted property to a positive use and add to the town’s affordable housing inventory.