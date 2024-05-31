MELROSE — Melrose’s 10th Annual Swap Day is Saturday, June 8 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. It is hosted by Zero Waste Melrose and DPW and is held behind City Hall at 562 Main St. It works like this: you bring items that are still in good condition that you no longer need and if you wish, you can pick up items at the same time that are of interest to you. It’s like a free garage sale. Perfect opportunity for you to declutter and do good at the same time. For a list of accepted items, please visit our website at zerowastemelrose.org.