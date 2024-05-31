MELROSE — The bike bus movement (also known as “bicibús”) started in Barcelona in 2021 with the goal of creating an alternative mode of transportation to school: one that is safe, sustainable, and fun! Bike buses have popped up in the Boston area in recent years – and the movement is now in Melrose. More than 40 Horace Mann students and parents participated in the inaugural ride on April 26.

“A trip on the bike bus means children arrive at school happy, healthy, and ready to learn,” said Colleen Conway, a mom of two kids and the organizer of the Horace Mann bike bus.

The Horace Mann bike bus will continue on the second Friday of each month. The group departs from Bay State Rd. and Damon Ave. at 7:45 a.m. and rides down Damon Ave. to the Horace Mann Elementary School. Children are encouraged to hop on the bike bus anywhere along the route. Parent volunteers help direct traffic and ride alongside the children for safety. A bike bus aims to decrease car traffic around the school, teach young children bike/road safety, and build a more connected and resilient community.

The Horace Mann bike bus invites the Melrose community to take part in the final ride of the 2023-2024 school year on Friday, June 7. Come ride with us (all ages welcome) OR support us as a spectator anywhere along the route. Only severe weather will cancel.

For those interested in starting their own bike bus for their neighborhood school or if you want to learn more, please reach out to Colleen Conway at colleenconway88@gmail.com. To follow along with future Horace Mann bike bus adventures, please follow us on Instagram: @horacemannbikebus.

To keep the bike kids momentum building in town, join The Ride Cafe and Metro Boston families at Kids Bike Fest, June 8th at the Melrose High School. Kids Bike Fest, presented by Modern Legacy Law Group is a fun-filled morning with kids bike & scooter rides with obstacle course, music, coffee, lunch, bike valet, ebike test rides, and more. This event gives kids the opportunity to explore their community on two wheels and participate in family-friendly, non-competitive riding. This event helps to build riding and safety skills while having fun, with the goal of inspiring Metro Boston families to bike, walk, and roll more to ultimately help get #morekidsonbikes.