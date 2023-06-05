MELROSE – The Melrose Farmers’ Market entered its 29th season with opening day being Thursday, June 1, 1 to 6 p.m. connecting farmers, handmade food producers, artisans, non­profits and local businesses, entertainers and educational groups to the Melrose community. The Market runs every Thursday from 1 to 6 p.m. and is located at Bowden Park on West Emerson and Vinton St., across from the Cedar Park commuter rail station. Free parking is available at the Cedar Park Commuter Rail Stop and surrounding neighborhood streets, but we encourage you to walk, jog or bike!

Shoppers will find fresh produce and plants from Dick’s Market Garden, Moonlight Farm and Oakdale Farm. Each week the Market features fresh, local produce, fresh fish, fine meats, poultry, eggs and honey. Shoppers will also be able to purchase locally produced spreads, sweet and savory preserves, baked goods (including allergen free items), prepared foods, teas, salts, soaps and creative gifts from local artisans.

The Market is a family-friendly event with an average of 800 to 1200 visitors per week. Each market features a kid’s hour from 3 to 4 p.m. and live music from 4 to 6 p.m. Special event days with coordinating activities this year include: June 1 Opening Day; June 29 Pride Day; July 20 Family Day; August 10 National Farmers’ Market Day; August 24 Dog Days of Summer; September 7 Senior Day; October 5 Pumpkin People; and October 26 Halloween Parade.

Thanks to generous grant donations from Northern Bank and Caldwell Bank Realty, the Market is able to match SNAP dollars up to $10 per person per week. All three farms also participate in the Healthy Incentives Program (HIP) which provides additional benefits for fresh produce to SNAP recipients. Last year the Market matched over $15,000 in SNAP and expects to match even more this season. Our music is generously supported by Melrose Messina Fund for the Arts and the Melrose Cultural Council. The Market runs on volunteers and is seeking assistance with set up, counting visitors and break down. Volunteers can find out more information at https://signup.com/go/kUAJJED.

For more information on which vendors will be attending the market or to donate, please go to https://melrosefarmersmarket.org.