WAKEFIELD — Multiple Wakefield High spring sports teams competed in state tournament action over the weekend.

The No. 15 girls’ tennis team hosted No. 18 Plymouth North in a Div. 2 first round matchup on Friday afternoon at the Dobbins Courts. The Eagles topped the Warriors 5-0, ending Wakefield’s season with an overall record of 9-8.

The No. 31 boys’ lacrosse team hosted No. 34 Medford in a preliminary round game on Friday at the Galvin Middle School. Wakefield cruised to a 13-2 victory. The Warriors had a quick turnaround for their first round matchup, traveling to Cape Cod on Sunday for a 3 p.m. game against No. 2 Nauset Regional. Nauset won it, 17-4, ending Wakefield’s season with an overall record of 7-13.

The No. 23 Wakefield baseball team traveled to Fraser Field in Lynn yesterday to take on No. 10 St. Mary’s in D2 first round action. The Warriors played a great game, keeping a powerful Spartan lineup at bay throughout, but St. Mary’s won it on a walk-off in the 7th inning for a 3-2 final. Wakefield, the Middlesex League Freedom Division champions, finished up with an overall record of 15-6.

The 16th-ranked Wakefield (11-9) softball team will host No. 17 Wilmington (12-8) today, 4 p.m. at Blatz Park, Meghan Burnett Field. The Wildcats won both regular season matchups. The winner will play the winner of No. 1 Westfield (17-1) vs. No. 32 Plymouth North (12-9) in the Round of 16.

Full recaps of each state tournament game will appear at a later date.