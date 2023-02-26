MELROSE — BEER + BITES returns to Memorial Hall (at 590 Main Street, Melrose) on Saturday, April 1 for a fifth year. The popular event will again offer two tasting sessions (2-5 p.m. and 6:30-9:30 p.m.), and guests will have the opportunity to enjoy an assortment of locally produced beers and ales from up to 18 brewers, as well as wine and appetizer “bites” and other food offerings from area restaurants and retail businesses.

BEER + BITES will feature approximately 25 tasting stations, and openings remain for food and retail businesses that are interested in participating. Contact event organizers at [email protected] to share an interest in participating. Event sponsorship opportunities are also available.

Tickets to Melrose BEER + BITES are $50 online at Eventbrite (plus payment processing fees). Visit www.melrosebeerandbites.com for additional event information and a link to tickets. If tasting sessions do not sell out in advance, tickets will be available at the door on the day of the event. If an early sell-out occurs, there will be a waitlist (and BEER + BITES has accommodated the waitlist in past years). All tickets include a $1 donation to the Memorial Hall Restoration Fund.

When purchasing tickets, remember that Melrose BEER + BITES is a 21+ event and valid photo IDs are required to gain admittance. Children and babies in strollers or other carriers will not be permitted inside the venue due to safety and liability issues.

Event proceeds benefit Melrose Highlands Congregational Church and the programs and outreach it supports, including feeding ministries for A Servant’s Heart Food Pantry and Bread of Life, community education about social justice issues ranging from Indigenous communities to ties to racism, youth service opportunities, and support for area families through initiatives such as the Giving Tree and Birthday Wishes program for homeless children.

A portion of event proceeds also will go directly to the Bread of Life, a nonprofit, nondenominational, faith-based food security organization based in Malden that provides over 1.5 million pounds of free food each year to economically struggling and disadvantaged families, individuals, youths and senior citizens in the North Metro Boston area.