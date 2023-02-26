THE READING-NORTH READING Chamber of Commerce welcomed the new owner of Lucky Mart at the corner of North and Main Streets to town recently. Featured from left to right are: Peter Majane of Winter Hill Bank, Vibaben, Vasudev, Ghanshyambhai, new owner Pragnesh Patel, Mike, Kenny, Travis, Beau, and Amy Collins and Laura Piro of LPB Insurance Company. (Courtesy Photo)
