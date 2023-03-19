GOOD FRIENDS, from left, Olivia Saccardo, Lylah Vitagliano, Kenzie Devroe, Mia Paone, Valentina DePalma, Nadia Lombardo and Vanessa Leahy had a blast during Lynnfield Recreation’s Father-Daughter Dance at the Four Points by Sheraton Hotel on March 11. Lynnfield Recreation held the dance for the first time since 2019. (Courtesy Photo)
About The Author
Related Posts
Donovan, Migliero named gymnastics All-Stars
March 19, 2023
LHS students holding fundraiser in Sonny Tropeano’s memory
March 16, 2023
Sports Page: March 15, 2023
March 15, 2023
Front Page: March 15, 2023
March 15, 2023