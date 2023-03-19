THE MELROSE Weekly News hears that Melrose business Bitty & Beau’s of Main Street will close its doors this week, much to the disappointment of many local customers. We stopped by to say thanks to the fantastic, hard working staff over the weekend and they expressed their thanks to those helping to support the business. Pictured are Michael, Joe, Marissa, Mia, Cate, Tom and Kevin. Thanks for the memories! (Courtesy photo)