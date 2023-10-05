LYNNFIELD — A Healthy Lynnfield’s Parent Advisory Group, Lynnfield Public Schools, the Summer Street School PTO, and the Huckleberry Hill School PTO have partnered to hold a presentation called “Helping Kids Adjust: Screens, Social Skills, and Avoiding Social Problems,” a free seminar on Wednesday, Oc. 18, taking place at 6 p.m in the All-Purpose Room at Huckleberry Hill School.

Led by Dr. Elizabeth Englander, founder and director of the Massachusetts Aggression Reduction Center, and a nationally recognized expert on cyberbullying, parents and caregivers can expect to learn:

• How the pandemic affected kids’ screen use, social skills, and emotions.

• Answers to common questions, such as when to get your child a cell phone.

• Techniques for encouraging strong friendships, healthy sleep, and lowering anxiety.

This presentation will examine how kids are doing emotionally and socially in light of the pandemic and increased screen use.

“Practical approaches to family life that can help children develop emotional resilience, healthy social skills and friendships, and sensible screen and social media habits will be discussed,” said Substance Use Prevention Coordinator Peg Sallade in a press release. “Dr. Englander will also talk about how to move forward to a healthier ‘new normal’ and how to help parents be most productive in guiding their children towards a full social and emotional recovery.”

Registration is required and childcare will be available in the media center. Residents should visit the “Events” page at www.ahealthylynnfield.org to register. Residents should contact A Healthy Lynnfield directly if they have any language or accessibility needs.