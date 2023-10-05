LYNNFIELD — The Lynnfield Center Water District will conduct high velocity water main flushing of the distribution system during normal business hours beginning the week of Oct. 11 and continuing through the middle of November.

“This is part of the ongoing regular maintenance of the water distribution system and is important in maintaining and improving the integrity of our water system pipelines and improving water quality,” said LCWD Superintendent John Scenna in a press release.

Crews will be performing hydrant testing and flow tests during regular working hours, generally between the hours for 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. While most of the flushing will be taking place in the Apple Hill, Chestnut and Lowell Street Neighborhoods of the system, residents are encouraged to refer to the district’s website at www.lcwd.us for the complete listing of street schedule dates and times for flushing.

“Any changes and updates to the schedule will be posted on our website and social media,” said Scenna. “Flushing may also be extended into Main Street between Chestnut Street and Wakefield, and the neighborhoods off it if scheduling allows.”

Scenna said residents may experience discolored water, low pressure or no pressure during this process.” He said discolored water should clear after ratepayers run their cold water for a short period of time.

“Residents are also advised to avoid doing laundry during the flushing period and to check their water first by running cold water for a few minutes after each day’s flushing period before starting their washing machine,” said Scenna. “If a customer experiences lower pressure at their faucet after the flushing, they should check the faucet screen for particles which may have collected and clean it out if necessary.”

Customers may contact the Lynnfield Center Water District office at 1-781-334-3901 with any questions.

“This phone line is answered daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.,” said Scenna