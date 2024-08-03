NORTH READING — A group of adventuresome folks from town enjoyed the vacation of a lifetime earlier this summer, visiting some of the most iconic places in the West.

“In June, my incredible mother planned and executed a trip which brought my sister and I, along with some friends and two other chaperoning parents, to National Parks Bryce and Zion, rafting down the Colorado River, and of course visiting the Grand Canyon and Las Vegas as well,” recalled John Pastore, who is 15 and enjoyed the trip with his younger sister Sarah, 13, and their friends.

This adventure was planned by their mom, Nancy Pastore, who shared chaperoning duties with Mike and Holly Palao. The week-long trip took place from June 24-30 and also included Kincaid and Nolan Palao, Connor Abbruzzese, Cat Corbett, David Duran, Michael Hurley, Finn Joyce, Julia Petrosino, Teymur Rzakhanov and Sydney Scholz.

“Everyone had a great time and it was a perfect opportunity to see some breathtaking sights and view the beauty of the world we live on,” said John, who attends NRHS.

“My personal favorite experience was exploring Zion National Park, where we hiked to the Emerald Pools and through the Narrows,” John recalled.

“In our technologically expanding world, I feel it is greatly important that people find time to not only spend time outdoors but to spend time appreciating it,” John said, adding, “Earth is a beautiful place and everyone should be able to take some time to enjoy what came before us all, nature.”