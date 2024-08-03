MELROSE — Chief Kevin Faller is pleased to report that three new police officers have graduated from the police academy and joined the Melrose Police Department.

Officer Matthew Letterie, Officer John Strazzullo and Officer Jake Karelas graduated from the Massachusetts Police Training Committee’s Lynnfield Police Academy with the 5th Recruit Officer Class on Monday. All three officers are Melrose residents and graduates of Melrose High School.

Officer Letterie is a veteran of the Massachusetts National Guard; Officer Strazzullo has a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from Norwich University; and Officer Karelas is pursing a business degree from Worcester State University.

All three officers were sworn in by Mayor Jen Grigoraitis and City Clerk Kristin Foote at City Hall on Tuesday morning. Each officer will now begin a 12-week field training program under the supervision of a more experienced officer.

“The department is excited to get these three officers on board who all have strong Melrose roots and are fully committed to start making a positive difference in the community,” said Chief Faller. “It is about a year long process that starts from passing the civil service entrance exam, a thorough background investigation, medical and psychological testing, physical fitness testing, six months attending a Police Academy and then culminating with approximately 12 weeks of field training with a veteran officer. I want to thank Mayor Grigoraitis and her administration for her continued support for public safety as we attempt to fill open positions and provide the highest quality of service to the citizens of Melrose.”