3-2 victory over Malden fitting for Senior Day

By JENNIFER GENTILE

MELROSE—The Melrose High softball team may have picked the perfect day to celebrate their annual Senior Day when they hosted theirs on Thursday, May 3 at Pine Banks Park in Melrose prior to the start of their Mayor Cup action against Malden. The result after a day of upperclassmen celebration was an impressive 3-2 win that has them 5-8 on the season.

Melrose saw a back-and-forth game against the Golden Tornadoes until the fourth when Melrose took a 2-run lead in the 5th to pave way to eventual victory. That was off the bats of players Riley Jones, Leah Fowke, Maddie Tobin and Cassie Sleeper. On the mound, Sleeper took the win, stranding many runners on base.

Melrose head coach Kelly Smith reveled in the win. “Malden is always one of our best competitors. It’s always a one-run game. It’s a lively game with everyone in it until the last pitch of the last inning. The energy was felt through the crowd.”

There were some pivotal moments on the field, including some defensive gems from senior captain Maddie Tobin at short. “Maddie’s glove has been unstoppable in the second half of our season. Proving why she has been a two-year Middlesex All-star,” says Smith. “She’s had her fair share of ESPN top highlight plays.”

Melrose played 7 innings with just 1 error, notes the coach. “I think this speaks volumes of the level of play this team can play.”

Indeed, it was an overall group effort to pull off the white-knuckled victory. Says Smith, “We hit and played great. And [sophomore] Leah Fowke was on hire at third. There was nothing she missed.”

As quality as Sleeper was on the field, she was as equally potent at the plate. “Cassie has been swinging up a storm with some key triples in the second half of the season,” says her coach. “Ava Viola is also all around solid and continues to prove her consistency game after game.”

One of the seniors honored that night, Sarah Hitchman, also played a pivotal role. “’Hitch’ played great in left with a nice catch.”

She also pointed to the efforts of sophomores Maggie Turner and Paige Crovo. “They provided spotless defense and saw lots of action.”

For Melrose, the day was all the more special thanks to the abundance of softball players (small and large) who showed up to support their team, of course along with their loyal fans there to support the outgoing seniors.

“We had a great showing of guest with the youth softball program coming to show support,” Smith says. “It was hard to find a spot to watch the game the field was packed! Every win is special, but on a night where we celebrated these three senior captains it just tasted a little bit sweeter.”

On Tuesday, Melrose fell to league rival Wakefield (6-8), 18-10, a game that saw Melrose battle back from large deficits off the bats of Cassie Sleeper (2 run triple), Ava Viola (RBI double) and Paige Crovo (RBI single). Ulimately, the Warriors would take it but it won’t deter Melrose from keeping the wins rolling in.

And they’ll look to get back into the win column when they travel to Burlington on Thursday (post deadline).