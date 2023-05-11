HAVERHILL —Ralph Arthur Hannabury, Jr. of Haverhill, formerly of Melrose, age 77, passed away peacefully on April 26, 2023.

Ralph was born in Melrose on August 23, 1945 to the late Ralph Arthur Hannabury, Sr. and the late Ethel (Holmes) Hannabury. Ralph attended Melrose Public Schools and was a proud graduate of Boston College.

Ralph was married to his high school sweetheart Mary (Murdock) Hannabury for 54 years.

Ralph was a teacher and spent most of his career teaching Latin and Math at Melrose High. Ralph came out of retirement several times, finishing his career teaching in Lawrence and Chelsea. Ralph also loved his “side” job, making ice cream at Russo’s, a job he held since his high school days.

Ralph and his wife Mary enjoyed traveling and spending time with their family. Ralph cherished the time he was able to spend with his 6 grandchildren.

Ralph was predeceased by his wife Mary and is survived by his three daughters, Susan (Hannabury) Schraffa and her husband Brian Schraffa of Bradford, MA, Elizabeth (Hannabury) Duchesne and her husband Christopher Duchesne of Newburyport, MA and Patricia (Hannabury) Grauwiler and her husband Michael Grauwiler of Bradford, MA. He was a loving Papa to his grandchildren, Grace, Bradford, Nicholas, Catherine, Amelia and Henry.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial for family and friends will be held on Thursday, May 4, 2023 in Saint Ignatius of Loyola Church, 28 Commonwealth Avenue, Chestnut Hill, MA at 10:00 AM. Interment will be private. Arrangements by Driscoll Funeral Home, Haverhill. For guestbook, visit www.driscollcares.com

