THE FIVE REMAINING BOOK AWARD winners recognized during LHS’ Underclass Awards Night were, from left, Vincent Benvenuto (Dartmouth College Book), Maria Gravini (Yale University Book), Madison Daigle (Harvard University Book), Sumaedha Konduri (Smith College Book) and Isabella George (Saint Anselm College Book). (Dan Tomasello Photo)

By DAN TOMASELLO

LYNNFIELD — Lynnfield High School recognized the academic achievements of students in grades 9-11 during Underclass Awards Night at Pioneer Stadium on June 9.

“The Underclass Awards ceremony gives us the opportunity to recognize outstanding performances and/or efforts in all of the classes that we offer at Lynnfield High School,” said Principal Bob Cleary. “The young people on this field have all worked very hard this year, and have excelled in one or more areas. I would like to thank the parents, teachers and staff members who have helped support and guide these students to help them achieve their success.”

School Counselor Samantha Pindara presented 10 book awards during the ceremony.

Alexander Gentile was awarded the Lynnfield High School Book Award. Pindara said the LHS Book Award, which is voted on by the faculty, is presented to a junior whose participation at the high school best exemplifies LHS’ ideals.

“Alex provides leadership through example, is kind, respectful, courteous and honest,” said Pindara. “He appreciates the intrinsic value of learning, participates wholeheartedly in the daily life of LHS and believes what we know to be true — that kindness, respect for others, good humor and personal growth are all values upon which the quality of our lives depend.”

The Harvard University Book Award was presented to Madison Daigle. Maria Gravini received the Yale University Book Award. Vincent Benvenuto was the recipient of the Dartmouth College Book Award.

The winner of the Lasell University Book Award was James Marini. Sumaedha Konduri received the Smith College Book Award. Isabella George was the recipient of the Saint Anselm College Book Award.

Jack DiGangi and Teanne Alfama Polanco were both presented with the Saint Michael’s College Book Award. The Salem State Book Award recipient was Chase Goldberg.

English

English Department Head Maryellen Iannibelli presented the English awards.

The grade 9 English Award winners were Ariana Guarracino and Isaac Medford. The grade 9 English Honors Award winner was Paige Martino. The grade 10 English MCAS Prep Award recipient was Devin Levin. Eva Cammarata and Lilyana DeLeo received grade 10 English Awards. Madeline Mastrangelo was the recipient of the grade 10 English Honors Award.

Sumaedha Konduri received the Advanced Placement (AP) Language and Composition Award. The American Literature Award winners were Mia O’Brien and Angelo DeLuca. Daniel McSweeney was presented with the grade 11 English Honors Award. The American Humanities Award winner was Justin Rose.

Social Studies

Social Studies Department Head Susan Breen presented the social studies awards.

Emma Rose was the recipient of the grade 9 World History Award. The grade 9 World History Honors Award winner was Rachel Lim. The winner of the grade 10 United States History 1 Award was Hannah Corkhum. Max Halsey received the grade 10 U.S. History 1 Honors Award.

The winner of the grade 11 U.S. History 2 Award was Carissa LoNigro. Vincent Benvenuto was the recipient of the AP U.S. History Award.

Science

Science Department Head Scott Gordon presented the science awards during Underclass Awards Night.

Sumaedha Konduri was the recipient of the Bausch and Lomb Award, which is a scholarship to the Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, New York.

“The Bausch and Lomb Honorary Science Award and Scholarship is given to a student in the junior class who has demonstrated high achievement in a rigorous course of study in the sciences,” said Gordon. “The award consists of a medal and a certificate given jointly by Bausch and Lomb and the University of Rochester. In addition, award winners who are accepted and enroll at the university are eligible to receive a four-year scholarship worth $5,000 per year.”

Madison Daigle received the Rensselaer Medal, which is a scholarship to Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, New York.

“This prestigious award has been given since 1916 to one student in any high school,” said Gordon. “It is designed to recognize that student’s strength and success in the fields of mathematics and science. The medalists who enroll at Rensselaer are awarded a scholarship worth $30,000 per year.”

The Topics in Biology Award winner was Jared Bernabei. Paul Daley received the Biology Award. The recipient of the Biology Honors Award was Rachel Lim. Eva Cammarata received the Topics in Chemistry Award. William Quinn Hardisty was presented with the Chemistry Award. The Chemistry Honors Award recipient was Russell Kasdon.

Domenic Micieli received the Anatomy and Physiology Award. The Anatomy and Physiology Honors Award winner was Courtney Cumming. Angelo DeLuca was the recipient of the Forensic Science Award. The winner of the AP Biology Award was Madison Daigle. Rafik Khodr was the recipient of the AP Chemistry Award.

Math/Business

Math Department Head Karen Ellis and presented the math and business awards.

The winner of the Algebra Award was Olivia Sieve. Paul Breslow and Christopher Ladd were the recipients of Geometry Awards. The winner of the Geometry Honors Award was Megan Woods. Freshman Kimberly Staffier received the Algebra 2 Award. The winner of the Algebra 2 Honors Award was freshman Adishree Batchu. Giuliana Guarracino was presented with the Algebra 2 CP Award

Devin Levin received the MCAS Prep Award. Lucas Montesano received the Functions, Statistics and Trigonometry Award. The recipient of the Pre-Calculus Honors Award was Angelo DeLuca.

Marissa Calamari was given the Technology in the 21st Century Award. The winner of the Computer Science CP Award was Lauren Lane. Courtney Cumming was the recipient of the AP Computer Science Principles Award.

Bianca Guarracino was given the Entrepreneurship and Marketing Award. The winner of the Personal Finance Award was Fisher Luba. Madison Daigle was given the AP Economics Award. The winner of the Economics CP Award was Nathan Alves. The Business Law Honors Award was presented to Sumaedha Konduri. Rafik Khodr won the AP Statistics Award.

Colin McCormick, Gavin Fair and Ryan Michalski were presented with Student Help Desk Awards.

World Language

World Language Department Head Jodie Leibowitz presented the foreign language awards.

The recipient of the Italian 1 Award was Nicholas Lozada. Paul Capodilupo received the Italian 2 Award. The winner of the Italian 3 Award was Chloe Considine. Olivia Sieve was given the Spanish 2 Award. The Spanish 2 Honors Award winner was Camryn Donovan. Alex Baldini received the Spanish 3 Award. The winner of the Spanish 3 Honors Award was Leticia Marafon. The recipient of the Spanish 4 Award was Owen Santarella. The Spanish 4 Honors Award winner was Angelo DeLuca.

Lucy Chamberlin won the French 2 Award. The winner of the French 2 Honors Award was Nila Dharma. Christopher Ladd received the French 3 Award. The recipient of the French 3 Honors Award was Samaya Saab. Mahdi Makki received the French 4 Honors Award.

Kimberly Staffier won the Latin 1 Award. The Latin 2 Award winner was Isabelle Moschella. Lucas Cook was given the Latin 3 Award.

Art/Photography/Design

Art teacher Laura Johnson presented the art, photography and design awards.

Russell Kasdon was the winner of the Advanced Drawing Award. Roxanne Beatrice was the winner of the grade 9 Art Award. Slate LoPilato received the grade 10 Art Award. Ella Feury was the winner of the grade 11 Art Award.

The winner of the grade 9 Photography and Design Award was Kimberly Staffier. Emily Teixeira was the recipient of the grade 10 Photography and Design Award. Hannah Gromko won the grade 11 Photography and Design Award.

Music

Choral Director Doug Hodgkins presented the music awards during Underclass Awards Night.

Joshua Robins received the grade 9 Band Award. Lucas Adreani was presented with the grade 10 Band Award. The grade 10 Band Award winner was Evyenia Georges.

The winner of the grade 9 Jazz and Rock Ensemble Award was Matthew Reinold. Kabir Singh won the grade 11 Jazz and Rock Ensemble Award. The winner of the grade 11 Jazz and Rock Ensemble Award was Charles Beatrice.

Paige Martino won the grade 9 Chorus Award. Veronica Wainwright received the grade 10 Chorus Award. The grade 11 Chorus Award recipient was Kyle Morais.

Isabelle Moschella and Sumaedha Konduri were the winners of the Musical Awards. Teanne Alfama Polanco was presented with the Chamber Singers Award.

Health/PE

Physical education teacher Michelle Perrone presented the physical education and health awards.

The ninth grade PE/Health Award recipients were Jason Sewyck and Kaila George. Janhavi Joglekar and Jake Martinho received the grade 10 PE Awards. The grade 11 PE Award winners were Rafik Khodr and Lauren Amico.