Alaina Rodriguez, 24

Jun 4, 2021 by Keith Curtis

Published in the June 4, 2021 edition.

WAKEFIELD — Alaina N. Rodriguez, age 24, died unexpectedly on Monday, May 31.

She was born in Framingham on November 10, 1996 and was the daughter of Kamaala and Andrew Townshend, and her biological father Paul R. Rodriguez.

Alaina attended Nazareth Academy where she played basketball and softball and was a graduate of Wakefield Memorial High, Class of 2015.

She was a kind and loving big sister to her siblings, a best friend to her mother, and was and will always be her Papa’s pooch. Alaina was a people person who enjoyed music, art, family functions and traveling. Her real joy came from spending time with her diverse group of friends. With her independent spirit and eye for fashion and makeup, Alaina’s goal was to someday become a fashion stylist. She had begun to work as an independent makeup and hair stylist for photo shoots and videos before her life was tragically cut short.

Alaina was a beautiful young woman, both inside and out, and leaves to mourn her loss are two younger siblings, Nicholas and Mia Townshend. Her cousins Gwen and Will Townshend. Her aunts and uncles Mark and Dawn Townshend, Justin and Marianne Townshend, Jason Blakely, Paul Cintolo, Sherry O’Brien and Terry O’Brien (deceased). She was the cherished granddaughter of Paul Blakely (deceased), Pamela Blakely and Charles and Shirley Townshend as well as a host of other relatives, family and friends. She will be forever missed.

Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Monday from 4-7 p.m. Funeral service to be held on Tuesday, time and place TBD. Interment, Lakeside Cemetery, Wakefield.

For online guestbook and updated information regarding the funeral service, please visit www.mcdonaldfs.com.