Clifford Muse, 92

Jun 4, 2021 by Keith Curtis

Published in the June 4, 2021 edition.

SPRINGFIELD, V.T. — Clifford James Muse 92, passed away on Sunday May 30, 2021 at the Springfield Health & Rehab Center in Springfield, V.T. surrounded by his family. He was born May 29, 1929 in Wakefield and was the son of Richard S. Sr. and Helen (Smith) Muse. He graduated from Wakefield High School, served in the United States Army during the Korean War and later graduated from Wentworth Institute in Boston with a Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering.

On February 4, 1956, he married Mary C. Malonson in Wakefield. She predeceased him on October 24, 2018.

Mr. Muse was employed as a mechanical engineer with Jones & Lamson Machine Tool Co. from 1956 until his retirement in 1987.

Mr. and Mrs. Muse resided in Springfield, V.T. from 1956 to 1981 when they relocated to Rock Hill, S.C. where they resided until moving back to Springfield, V.T. in 2017.

He enjoyed puttering, fishing, and gardening. He was also an avid golfer and ice hockey player who coached the Springfield Hockey Club team for many years and was a lifelong Boston Bruins fan. He was also a lifetime member of the Springfield Elks B.P.O.E. 1560 and a longtime blood donor.

He is survived by his two sons Kenneth Muse and wife, Inessa, of Saxtons River, V.T. and William Muse and wife, Donna, of Bluffton, S.C. Three daughters: Sandra Neronsky and husband, John, of Chester, V.T.; Deborah Hodgeman of Baltimore, V.T. and Mary Patria and husband, Dan, of Charlestown, N.H. Eight grandchildren: John Raymond, Matthew, Evan, Jacob, Jessica, Sam, Kristin, and Cameron. And three great grandchildren: Jayce, James and Eva. One brother John Kenneth Muse, and by several nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was predeceased by his parents, one grandson Steve, and by his siblings Richard S. Muse Jr., Edna Hubbard, Robert Muse, Joseph Muse, Charles Muse, Wilfred Muse, Raymond Muse, Laurence Muse, and David Muse.

There will be no calling hours.

A memorial service will be celebrated at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at the Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, V.T. Reverend John Loughnane will officiate.

Memorial contributions may be made payable to Dementia Society of America – PO Box 600 – Doylestown, PA 18901.