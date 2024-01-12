By MARK SARDELLA

WAKEFIELD — Since the Recreation Department took over management of the Albion Cultural Exchange last May, programming at the facility has taken off, according Recreation Director Dan McGrath. While admitting that the arts are not his forte, McGrath said that he welcomed the challenge of managing the facility. He appeared before the Town Council this week to provide an update.

The Albion Cultural Exchange (ACE) is located in the heart of downtown Wakefield at 9 Albion Street. It is housed in a municipally owned building that was originally constructed as a post office in 1910 and for many years served the home offices of the Wakefield Municipal Gas & Light Department. Today, the building supports the arts community and showcases the work of local artisans.

McGrath said that as soon as he took over management of the ACE facility, he began looking at past uses and formed a close relationship with the Arts Collaborative of Wakefield.

He said that his goal is to get more people into the facility and he listed some of the events that have been held there since the Recreation Department too over last May.

The artwork of Wakefield Memorial High School students has been displayed, the WAKE-UP Annual Breakfast was held there last year and the “Room to Write” group has used the facility, McGrath said. He added that at such time as the second floor is renovated, the Room to Write group could be a potential tenant.

Open-mic storytelling nights have been held at the facility and last September, the Albion Cultural Exchange featured the artwork of popular comedian and Wakefield native Paul D’Angelo.

Monthly improv shows have also been featured. The Arts Collaborative of Wakefield has featured drop-in workshops and the Chamber of Commerce has also used the facility. A local textile group has been meeting there to work of projects, the Merry Lion held a sale at the ACE facility and the WMHS student a cappella group has performed there. Various other local arts groups have held meetings and workshops at the ACE facility.

McGrath said that he hopes to eventually turn the second floor of the building into a revenue generating rental space, but funding would be needed for renovations and an elevator.

Town Council Chairman Jonathan Chines praised McGrath’s enthusiasm and energy.

“I’m incredibly excited about this update,” Chines said.

Councilor Mehreen Butt also praised McGrath’s efforts.

“You are creating a community space that’s welcoming,” she said.

Town Councilor Edward Dombroski agreed.

“You have done a phenomenal job,” he told McGrath. He also floated the idea of using the Northeast Metro Tech vocational school as a possible resource for future renovations.

—————

In other business this week, The Town Council:

Approved various business licenses, including restaurant liquor licenses, common victualler licenses, lodging house licenses, entertainment licenses and used car dealer licenses.

Granted a one-day liquor license for a Wakefield Hockey Association fundraiser to be held at the American Civic Center on Feb. 2.

Approved donations from various donors to the Council on Aging in the amount of $175 as well as donations to Beebe Library totaling $710.

The next Town Council meeting is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 22 at 7 p.m.