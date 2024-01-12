WAKEFIELD — Are you interested in running for an elected position here in Wakefield? You can now get your nomination papers for the April 23, 2024 Town Election at the Office of the Town Clerk in Town Hall.

There will be vacancies for the following positions:

• Town Council (2 vacancies; 3-year term)

• School Committee (2 vacancies; 3-year term)

• Library Trustees (3 vacancies; 3-year term)

Planning Board (1 vacancy; 5-year term)

Board of Health (1 vacancy; 3-year term)

Board of Assessors (1 vacancy; 3-year term)

Gas and Light Commissioner (1 vacancy; 3-year term)

Tax Collector (1 vacancy; 3-year term)

Constable (1 vacancy; 3-year term)

Northeast Metro Tech School Committee (1 vacancy; 3-year term)

Housing Authority (1 vacancy; 3-year term)

The deadline to submit signatures for certification is March 5 at 5 p.m.

If you have questions about the election or the nomination process, you can connect with the Office of the Town Clerk at 781-246-6383.