By STEPHEN MARTELLUCCI

MELROSE — It was a tough evening for the Melrose Americans on Monday as they lost, 7-0, to the top-seeded Sabertooth Expos in the first game on the best-of-three Intercity League semifinals at Morelli Field.

Expos ace pitcher Nick Johnson kept the Melrose bats in check giving up only two hits in six innings. He struck out eight and did not allow a walk.

Ryan Cloutier pitched the seventh and was able to preserve the shutout.

Jose Paulino gave the Expos the lead with a lead-off homer in the bottom of the third inning. Michael Oliviera had two RBI’s and Leon Paulino added two hits for the Expos who scored three times in the bottom of the third and four more in the sixth (the Expos were the designated home team even though the game was at Morelli).

Chris Mitchell was the losing pitcher going two-plus innings. He gave up three runs, four hits, one walk and he struck out one.

Overall, the Americans had just three hits. Pat Costigan, Jack Beverly and Shawn Nestor had the three hits and they were all singles.

Game two was on Aug. 9 (results not available at press time). If Melrose was able to win that game the third game will take place tonight (Aug. 10) at Morelli starting at 8 p.m.

In the play-in game on Sunday evening for the fourth seed, the Americans edged visiting Malden, 6-5, in eight innings. Cory Bright was the hero in this one as he had an RBI single to score Costigan with the game-winner.

Melrose scored single runs in the first and second innings to go up 2-0. However, the Maddogs plated four runs in the top of the third to take their first lead of the night.

The American tied it with single runs in the sixth and seventh innings.

Malden scored once in the top of the eighth but the locals scored two to pull out the win.

Melrose had 13 hits overall. Bright, who is a Melrose resident, led the way going 3 for 5 with two RBI. Costigan was 2 for 3 with two walks and three runs scored. He also homered.

David Hunter was the team’s other multiple hitter going 2 for 4.

Noah Jankowski also homered while Ian Libby added an RBI single.

Nick Colucci was the winning pitcher (1-0) in relief. He pitched the final two innings allowing one run, two hits, no walks and he struck out two.

Melrose lost its final two games of the regular season last week that were both at Morelli. They fell to the Andre Chiefs, then fell to the Maddogs, 9-4, the next night.

The Americans, under veteran manager Kevin Burgoyne, came in fourth place in the league at 10-14.

The winner of the Americans- Expos series will take on the winner of the Lexington Blue Sox vs. Andre Chiefs series in a best-of-five finals.